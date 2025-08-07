Cumulus Media (CMLS) Q2 Loss Narrows 55%

Key Points GAAP EPS loss was ($0.74) for Q2 2025, narrower than the ($1.64) loss a year ago, but slightly below the analyst estimate of ($0.72).

GAAP revenue for Q2 2025 was $186.0 million, exceeding expectations but declining 9.2% year-over-year.

Digital marketing services revenue grew 38% in Q2 2025 and now represents approximately 50% of the digital segment.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Cumulus Media (OTC:CMLS), the radio broadcasting and digital audio company, reported its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The company reported a GAAP net loss per share of ($0.74) for Q2 2025, an improvement from last year’s loss of ($1.64). GAAP revenue for Q2 2025 was $186.0 million, surpassing the $184.15 million analyst estimate, though down from $204.8 million in the same period last year. The period showed continued progress in digital business lines, as well as sustained cost reductions, but also highlighted ongoing pressure in traditional broadcast operations. Overall, the quarter reflected both resilience in digital growth and persistent structural challenges facing legacy radio.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.74) $(0.72) $(1.64) N/A Revenue $186.0 million $184.15 million $204.8 million (9.2%) Adjusted EBITDA $22.4 million $25.2 million (11.3%) Digital Revenue $38.8 million N/A N/A Broadcast Radio Revenue $118.4 million $136.1 million (13.0%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Cumulus Media operates a network of approximately 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets, reaching over 9,500 affiliates through its content distributor, Westwood One. The company generates revenue mainly from on-air advertising, digital platforms such as streaming and podcasting, and related audio marketing services. Its footprint makes it a significant player in both national and local audio advertising, providing a broad platform for advertisers seeking diverse audience segments.

In recent years, the company has concentrated on expanding its digital business, especially digital marketing services (DMS) and podcasts, to keep pace with shifts in audio consumption and ad spending. Continued cost discipline, asset sales in less strategic markets, and regulatory compliance are also priorities for maintaining financial health. Success for Cumulus Media stems from effective management of its broadcast and digital portfolio, robust audience engagement, and operations aligned with changing advertiser demand and audio habits.

Second Quarter Developments: Financials and Operations

The latest quarter highlighted mixed results: digital business gains contrasted with persistent weaknesses in the traditional broadcast revenue base. Revenue slipped 9.2% year-over-year, a decline primarily driven by broadcast radio. Within this segment, spot advertising revenue fell to $91.2 million, down 10.5%, while network advertising dropped to $27.3 million, down 20.5%. Broadcast radio revenue decreased by 13.0% year-over-year (GAAP). These numbers reflect ongoing challenges facing legacy radio advertising markets amid evolving media consumption trends.

On the digital side, results were more positive. Digital revenue, though down 1.4% overall, would have increased 20% if not for the loss of two significant content partners. In particular, digital marketing services revenue surged 38% and now accounts for about half of the digital segment. Management attributed this growth to ongoing investments in sales, product development, and partnerships.

Profitability measures showed improvement in absolute net loss, despite weaker Adjusted EBITDA. GAAP net loss improved to ($12.8 million) from ($27.7 million) in Q2 2024, helped by $5 million in annualized cost reductions achieved during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA slipped to $22.4 million from $25.2 million in Q2 2024, reflecting the overall revenue decline, partially offset by cost actions. The company also managed to reduce content and corporate expenses, although restructuring costs rose slightly.

The balance sheet showed a $96.7 million cash position at quarter end (June 30, 2025), supported by a $55 million draw on its revolving credit facility. Total debt stood at $723.7 million as of June 30, 2025. Management indicated a continued focus on asset dispositions, with a stated goal of $10-15 million in annual sales of non-core assets.

Growth Drivers and Recent Priorities

Cumulus Media sees its large radio station network and local/national reach as a channel for driving advertising sales both in traditional and new digital formats. Digital marketing services revenue grew 38% in Q2 2025 and now represents about half of the digital segment. Leadership is also investing in podcast and streaming audio services, which are gaining relevance as more ad dollars shift online.

Key areas of recent focus include scaling the digital business, monetizing premium audio content, and exploring uses of artificial intelligence, like sales proposal automation and chatbot deployment, to improve operational efficiency. Continued attention to cost controls underpins the company’s post-bankruptcy financial strategy. Recent quarters have also seen an emphasis on engagement in large markets and leveraging live, local programming to boost ratings and advertiser value.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Focus Areas

The company did not provide explicit financial forecasts for upcoming quarters or for fiscal 2025. In management’s comments, leadership emphasized confidence in its assets and execution but cautioned that it “does not expect near-term relief from market headwinds.” Although management has announced a goal of $10-15 million in asset sales for the year, there were no major disposals in the quarter, and ongoing portfolio optimization remains a focus.

Investors should monitor trends in digital revenue growth, particularly from digital marketing services, as well as the sustainability of cost reductions and leverage management. Watch for further progress in asset dispositions, regulatory changes that could affect media ownership or asset sales, and whether digital gains can offset continuing declines from broadcast.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.