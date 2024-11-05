Cummins sees FY24 revenue down 3% to flat, consensus $33.62B

Based on its current forecast, Cummins (CMI) is maintaining its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to be in the range of down 3% to flat. EBITDA is expected to be approximately 15.5%; at the top end of the previous guidance of 15.0% to 15.5%. Cummins plans to continue generating strong operating cash flow and returns for shareholders and is committed to our long-term strategic goal of returning 50% of operating cash flow back to shareholders. In the near term, we will focus on reinvesting for profitable growth, dividends and reducing debt. “We solidified our expectations on profitability for 2024 to the top end of our prior range thanks to continued improvements in Power Systems and Distribution segments. Although we faced slowing demand in the North American heavy-duty truck market during the third quarter and anticipate this trend to persist into the fourth quarter, Cummins remains well-positioned to deliver strong financial performance, invest in future growth and return cash to shareholders,” said Rumsey.

