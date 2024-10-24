Cult Food Science Unveils Noochies! Pet Supplements

Cult Food Science Corp. (TSE:CULT) has released an update.

Cult Food Science Corp.’s subsidiary, Further Foods, has launched Noochies! Immune Sprinkles, a dietary supplement for cats and dogs, available online in the US and Canada. These toppers, featuring proprietary ingredients like Bmmune™ and Bflora™, aim to enhance pet health by supporting immunity and digestion. The company has expanded its online distribution to platforms like eBay and Shein, broadening its reach.

