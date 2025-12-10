CULP INC Q2 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - CULP INC (CULP) released Loss for second quarter of -$4.31 million

The company's earnings came in at -$4.31 million, or -$0.34 per share. This compares with -$5.64 million, or -$0.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $53.20 million from $55.67 million last year.

CULP INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

