News & Insights

Stocks

Cullen Resources Expands Gold Exploration in Australia

November 27, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cullen Resources Limited (AU:CUL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cullen Resources Limited’s subsidiary, Cullen Metals Pty Ltd, has initiated a strategic expansion by acquiring a majority interest in a gold exploration license in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields. The deal, which forms part of the larger Yardilla project, aims to capitalize on the region’s gold prospects, including the Lila and Cleanthes sites. This move enhances Cullen’s exploration footprint to approximately 325 square kilometers, promising potential growth in gold discoveries.

For further insights into AU:CUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.