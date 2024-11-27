Cullen Resources Expands Gold Exploration in Australia

Cullen Resources Limited (AU:CUL) has released an update.

Cullen Resources Limited’s subsidiary, Cullen Metals Pty Ltd, has initiated a strategic expansion by acquiring a majority interest in a gold exploration license in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields. The deal, which forms part of the larger Yardilla project, aims to capitalize on the region’s gold prospects, including the Lila and Cleanthes sites. This move enhances Cullen’s exploration footprint to approximately 325 square kilometers, promising potential growth in gold discoveries.

