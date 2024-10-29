Cullen Resources Boosts Cash Flow Through Financing

Cullen Resources Limited (AU:CUL) has released an update.

Cullen Resources Limited reported a positive cash flow from financing activities, with a net cash inflow of $713,000 this quarter, bolstering its financial position despite an operating cash outflow of $232,000. This financial maneuver highlights the company’s strategic focus on leveraging equity securities to strengthen its cash reserves.

For further insights into AU:CUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.