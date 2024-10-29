News & Insights

Cullen Resources Boosts Cash Flow Through Financing

October 29, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

Cullen Resources Limited (AU:CUL) has released an update.

Cullen Resources Limited reported a positive cash flow from financing activities, with a net cash inflow of $713,000 this quarter, bolstering its financial position despite an operating cash outflow of $232,000. This financial maneuver highlights the company’s strategic focus on leveraging equity securities to strengthen its cash reserves.

