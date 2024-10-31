News & Insights

Cullen/Frost reports Q3 EPS $2.24, consensus $2.17

October 31, 2024

Q3 net interest margin was 3.56% vs. 3.54% for Q2 and 3.44% for 3Q23. Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of Q3 were 13.55%, 14.02% and 15.50%, respectively. Book value per common share at end of quarter was $62.41 from $55.02 at previous quarter end. “In Q3 we saw the beginning of an expected seasonal increase in deposits and continued growth in loans and new relationships,” said CEO Phil Green. “Frost bankers continued to provide outstanding experiences to customers across all of our regions and all areas of the business. That includes our Frost Mortgage product, where total loan originations have recently passed $200M, allowing more customers to get a Frost experience as they go through one of the most important financial events of their lives.”

