Cullen/Frost price target raised to $122 from $111 at Compass Point

November 05, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Compass Point analyst David Rochester raised the firm’s price target on Cullen/Frost (CFR) to $122 from $111 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm is raising its FY24 core EPS view to $8.72 from $8.51 and maintaining its FY25 core EPS estimate of $8.45, noting that its revised and new FY24, FY25 and FY26 core EPS estimates reflect growth that is below the trend the firm expects for the group overall.

