News & Insights

Stocks
AUCUF

CuFe Ltd Finalizes Sale of JWD Mining Rights

November 03, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

CuFe Ltd has successfully completed the sale of its JWD mining rights to Newcam Minerals Pty Ltd, marking a significant milestone for the company. The final adjustments related to previous sales, inventory, and cost allocations are expected to be settled within the current quarter. This strategic move aligns with CuFe’s focus on high-grade iron ore and key strategic metals like copper and lithium.

For further insights into AU:CUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUCUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.