CuFe Ltd Finalizes Sale of JWD Mining Rights

CuFe Ltd has successfully completed the sale of its JWD mining rights to Newcam Minerals Pty Ltd, marking a significant milestone for the company. The final adjustments related to previous sales, inventory, and cost allocations are expected to be settled within the current quarter. This strategic move aligns with CuFe’s focus on high-grade iron ore and key strategic metals like copper and lithium.

