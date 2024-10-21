News & Insights

CuFe Limited Secures Access for West Arunta Exploration

October 21, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

CuFe Limited has secured a crucial Land Access Agreement with the Parna Ngururrpa Aboriginal Corporation, enabling exploration activities across its four licenses in Western Australia’s promising West Arunta region. This agreement allows CuFe to seek governmental consent for exploration on Aboriginal Reserve land and to refine its exploration program, with drilling insights expected from Lycaon Resources’ neighboring operations. This development positions CuFe to advance its exploration efforts in one of Australia’s most exciting frontier destinations.

