CuFe Eyes Revenue Boost from Crossroads Royalty

May 30, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

CuFe Limited has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jackson Minerals Pty Ltd, holds a 2% Net Smelter Royalty in the Crossroads gold project, which is set to commence production in the latter half of 2024. The project, owned by Northern Star Resources Ltd, plans to mine up to 2.67 million tonnes of ore over three years, potentially providing CuFe with a significant revenue stream. Despite limited information as a royalty holder, CuFe is optimistic about the project’s contribution to its financial future.

