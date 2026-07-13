Cue Biopharma Appoints Dominic Borie As CMO

(RTTNews) - Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE), on Monday, announced that it appointed Dominic Borie as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development, effective immediately.

Dominic Borie will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Shao-Lee Lin.

Borie most recently served as Strategic Advisor to the CEO and Board of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (KYTX) and previously held senior leadership roles at Horizon Therapeutics, Genentech, Amgen and Roche.

The company said it remains on track to report Phase 2 CUE-221 data by the end of the third quarter of 2026 and initiate a Phase 1 trial of CUE-401 by the end of the fourth quarter.

In the pre-market trading, Cue Biopharma is 1% lesser at $8.40 on the Nasdaq.

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