CUBI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CUBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.44, changing hands as high as $47.91 per share. Customers Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUBI's low point in its 52 week range is $27.41 per share, with $60.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.