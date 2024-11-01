Cubesmart Emphasizes Innovation in Q3 2024 Results

Cubesmart ( (CUBE) ) just unveiled an update.

CubeSmart reported its third-quarter 2024 results with a focus on innovation amidst a competitive rental market. The company disclosed a diluted EPS of $0.44 and an adjusted FFO per share of $0.67. Despite a slight decrease in same-store NOI by 3.1%, CubeSmart expanded its third-party management platform to 893 stores. The company is also set to acquire two new stores and is investing in development projects in New York, highlighting its growth strategy in the self-storage sector.

Learn more about CUBE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.