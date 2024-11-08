Cube Labs Launches Spin-off for Innovative Health Solutions

Cube Labs S.P.A. (IT:CUBE) has released an update.

Cube Labs S.p.A. has announced the establishment of LIPOVEXA, a new spin-off aimed at developing innovative treatments for diabetes, obesity, and liver health, with a funding commitment of €500,000. The initiative, in collaboration with Professor Marco Falasca and the National Institute of Biostructures and Biosystems, seeks to leverage natural and synthetic molecules for these health challenges. This move enhances Cube Labs’ portfolio and aligns with its ESG strategy by employing sustainable production methods.

