Cube Labs Faces Delay in Capital Increase Commitment

Cube Labs S.p.A. announced that a leading institutional investor has encountered an operational issue delaying its €150,000 capital increase subscription, initially due by October 31, 2024, but aims to complete it by January 31, 2025. The investor has reaffirmed its commitment and confidence in Cube Labs despite the delay.

