Markets
CSX

CSX Corp Reports Climb In Q2 Profit

July 22, 2026 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.002 billion, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $829 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $3.935 billion from $3.574 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.002 Bln. vs. $829 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $3.935 Bln vs. $3.574 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.