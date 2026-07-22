CSX Corp Reports Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.002 billion, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $829 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $3.935 billion from $3.574 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.002 Bln. vs. $829 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $3.935 Bln vs. $3.574 Bln last year.

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