CSX Announces Key Leadership Change Amid Strategic Growth

CSX Corporation announced the retirement of Nathan D. Goldman, its Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, after a 21-year tenure. Michael S. Burns will succeed him as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. This leadership change underscores CSX’s commitment to growth, leveraging Burns’ extensive experience and expertise to drive the company forward. CSX remains a key player in the U.S. transportation sector, connecting major cities and ports with its expansive rail network.

