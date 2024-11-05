CStone Pharmaceuticals to Unveil Promising Lymphoma Drug Data

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HK:2616) has released an update.

CStone Pharmaceuticals is set to present promising clinical data on its anti-ROR1 ADC, CS5001, for lymphoma at the upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. This innovative drug has shown substantial anti-tumor activity, achieving an objective response rate of 43.5% in advanced B-cell lymphoma cases. As CStone continues to expand its global Phase I trial, investors and stakeholders should keep an eye on this potential breakthrough in cancer treatment.

