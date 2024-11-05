News & Insights

Stocks

CStone Pharmaceuticals to Unveil Promising Lymphoma Drug Data

November 05, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HK:2616) has released an update.

CStone Pharmaceuticals is set to present promising clinical data on its anti-ROR1 ADC, CS5001, for lymphoma at the upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. This innovative drug has shown substantial anti-tumor activity, achieving an objective response rate of 43.5% in advanced B-cell lymphoma cases. As CStone continues to expand its global Phase I trial, investors and stakeholders should keep an eye on this potential breakthrough in cancer treatment.

For further insights into HK:2616 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.