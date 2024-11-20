CStone Partners with Pharmalink to Expand Global Reach

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HK:2616) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CStone Pharmaceuticals has entered a strategic partnership with Pharmalink for the commercialization of sugemalimab in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Africa, expanding itsglobal marketreach. This collaboration will see CStone receiving milestone payments and royalties, while Pharmalink handles regulatory activities. Sugemalimab, a promising treatment for various cancers, continues to gain traction internationally, with further partnerships expected in other regions.

For further insights into HK:2616 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.