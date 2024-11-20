News & Insights

CStone Partners with Pharmalink to Expand Global Reach

November 20, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HK:2616) has released an update.

CStone Pharmaceuticals has entered a strategic partnership with Pharmalink for the commercialization of sugemalimab in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Africa, expanding itsglobal marketreach. This collaboration will see CStone receiving milestone payments and royalties, while Pharmalink handles regulatory activities. Sugemalimab, a promising treatment for various cancers, continues to gain traction internationally, with further partnerships expected in other regions.

