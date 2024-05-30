News & Insights

CSSC Offshore Announces Final Year Dividend

May 30, 2024 — 10:14 am EDT

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Class H (HK:0317) has released an update.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.11 per 10 shares for the year ended December 31, 2023, with an exchange rate set at RMB 1 to HKD 1.098346. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by June 4, 2024, with the dividend payment to be made on July 26, 2024. A withholding tax of 10% for non-resident corporate and individual shareholders and 20% for resident individuals will be applied.

