CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Gains FDA Fast Track Approval

December 04, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1093) has released an update.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s CRB-701, a cutting-edge antibody-drug conjugate, has secured Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA to expedite its development for treating metastatic cervical cancer. This promising treatment has completed the dose escalation phase of its Phase I trial, indicating significant progress in addressing unmet medical needs. Investors may find this development intriguing as it highlights the company’s innovative pipeline and potential market opportunities.

