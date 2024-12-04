CSPC Pharmaceutical Gains Approval for New Antibiotic

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1093) has released an update.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for their Tedizolid Phosphate Tablets. This novel antibiotic is designed to treat acute bacterial skin infections and boasts a unique mechanism that reduces the likelihood of cross-resistance with other antibiotics. The approval expands CSPC’s anti-infective product line, potentially enhancing their market position.

