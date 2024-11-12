News & Insights

CSPC Pharmaceutical Gains Approval for HPV Vaccine Trials

November 12, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1093) has released an update.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration to conduct clinical trials for its innovative bivalent HPV mRNA vaccine, SYS6026. This vaccine targets precancerous lesions caused by HPV types 16 and 18 and offers a non-surgical treatment option with the potential to meet significant clinical needs. As the first independently developed therapeutic vaccine by CSPC, it represents a promising advancement in HPV-related healthcare.

