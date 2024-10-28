News & Insights

CSL Limited Reviews 2024 Performance at Annual Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 09:59 pm EDT

CSL (AU:CSL) has released an update.

CSL Limited’s Annual General Meeting in Melbourne highlighted key changes in its board and provided an overview of the company’s performance in the 2024 financial year. Shareholders were introduced to board nominees and participated in a poll on important company matters. The meeting, accessible via webcast, included a question-and-answer session for both in-person and online attendees.

