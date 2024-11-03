CSL Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

CSL (AU:CSL) has released an update.

CSL Limited has announced the cessation of 148 securities due to unmet conditions, which could impact investor sentiment in the stock market. This cessation highlights the importance of monitoring conditional rights for securities holders. Investors may want to reassess their portfolios in light of this development.

