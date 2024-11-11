News & Insights

Stocks

CSC Financial Announces Upcoming General Meeting

November 11, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6066) has released an update.

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. has scheduled its Fourth Extraordinary General Meeting for November 29, 2024, in Beijing, where shareholders will vote on appointing Mr. JIN Jianhua as an Executive Director. The meeting requires attendees to register in advance, and shareholders can vote by proxy if unable to attend in person. The results of the voting will be published on the company’s and Hong Kong Exchanges’ websites.

For further insights into HK:6066 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.