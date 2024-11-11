CSC Financial Announces Upcoming General Meeting

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6066) has released an update.

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. has scheduled its Fourth Extraordinary General Meeting for November 29, 2024, in Beijing, where shareholders will vote on appointing Mr. JIN Jianhua as an Executive Director. The meeting requires attendees to register in advance, and shareholders can vote by proxy if unable to attend in person. The results of the voting will be published on the company’s and Hong Kong Exchanges’ websites.

For further insights into HK:6066 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.