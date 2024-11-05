CSC Financial Announces Interim Dividend Update for 2024

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6066) has released an update.
CSC Financial Co., Ltd. has announced an updated interim dividend for the first half of 2024, declaring a payout of RMB 0.9 per 10 shares, payable to shareholders on December 27, 2024. The dividend, converted to HKD, will be paid at a rate of HKD 0.98 per 10 shares, with necessary tax withholdings based on shareholders’ domicile agreements with China. Investors should note the key dates, including the ex-dividend date on November 7 and the record date on November 14, 2024.
