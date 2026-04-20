Csb Bancorp Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - csb bancorp inc. (CSBB.OB) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $4.44 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $3.61 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $14.97 million from $13.28 million last year.

csb bancorp inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.44 Mln. vs. $3.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $14.97 Mln vs. $13.28 Mln last year.

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