CS Disco, Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

CS Disco, Inc., a company specializing in cloud-native, AI-powered legal technology, offers solutions to streamline legal processes for enterprises, law firms, and governments. In their third quarter of 2024, DISCO reported a 4% increase in total revenue to $36.3 million compared to the same period in 2023, with software revenue rising by 6%. Despite this growth, the company faced a GAAP net loss of $9.2 million, a significant increase from the $1.0 million loss in the previous year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA remained at a loss of $4.5 million, consistent with last year’s figures. DISCO also highlighted strategic advancements, including the addition of new executives and the expansion of their AI tool, Cecilia Auto Review, in North America and Europe. Looking forward, DISCO anticipates software revenue between $30.0 million and $31.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a total revenue range of $143.0 million to $145.0 million for the fiscal year, reflecting cautious optimism amid challenging financial metrics.

