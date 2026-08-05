CS Disco, Inc. Q2 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) announced Loss for second quarter of -$8.66 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$8.66 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$10.81 million, or -$0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CS Disco, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.60 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $43.15 million from $38.11 million last year.

CS Disco, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$8.66 Mln. vs. -$10.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.13 vs. -$0.18 last year. -Revenue: $43.15 Mln vs. $38.11 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 43.75 M To $ 45.75 M Full year revenue guidance: $ 172.0 M To $ 179.0 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.