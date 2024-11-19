This Crypto Token Just Became a Top-30 Project Today on a 20% Move

Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK) is among the meme tokens that have clearly grabbed investors' attention. This Solana-based meme coin project has seen another impressive daily surge, rising 20.1% over the past 24 hours at 2 p.m. ET to become the 30th most-valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization today.

A significant amount of this move can be tied to momentum-driven moves among a range of other meme coins, most of which are rocketing higher in today's session. A mix of exuberance following the reelection of Donald Trump and newfound prospects of a much more favorable regulatory landscape for crypto in general have many investors betting that this marketwide rally can continue. And in order to capture the most upside possible, many speculators are turning to some of the most volatile tokens out there, with Bonk being a clear beneficiary.

That said, there is one other key factor I think is worth diving into today as a key driver of this project's impressive move. Here's what I think investors may want to pay close attention to when it comes to Bonk heading into year-end.

Bonk team targeting deflationary actions

Unlike many other leading meme tokens, Bonk is a token with a capped supply, meaning there is some underlying inflation with its token (a certain amount of tokens are in circulation, and more will be added over time). But as bonk approaches its maximum supply cap, various measures will need to be put into place to ensure token issuance will slow down.

With the current total supply of Bonk tokens standing at around 97.2 trillion, and a maximum supply cap of 97.21 trillion, there's really no room left for new tokens to be issued. Thus, expectations that the Bonk team will introduce a range of deflationary measures to burn as many as 1 trillion tokens by the end of the year is sparking discussion around whether this project could actually become deflationary.

If that's the case, and the overall number of Bonk tokens declines, existing investors stand to benefit in a disproportionate way from future market capitalization increases. Unlike other tokens that need to see buying pressure consume all new tokens issued first in order to maintain a price level, Bonk's valuation growth could lead to even higher price gains, fueling increased bullish speculation on this token.

What does this mean for investors?

Bonk is likely to continue to benefit from the ongoing hype cycle in the crypto sector, but this is a project that also appears to have some fundamental support behind its token that's worth noting. I remain skeptical of most meme tokens from a fundamental standpoint, but I do like the fact that Bonk appears to be at its maximum supply cap, and the potential headwinds of new token issuance aren't something investors appear to have to worry about at this time.

Also, because Bonk is built on the Solana blockchain, where a significant portion of on-chain activity is taking place, there's reason to believe that from a market share perspective, Bonk could have a leg up on its peers.

We'll have to see how the meme coin market shapes up over the course of next year, but there are certainly reasons why investors are growing increasingly bullish on this project right now.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.