Crypto Market Update: Strategy Tumbles After Saylor Breaks "Never Sell" Rule

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (June 3) as of 8:00 p.m. UTC.

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrencymarket news

Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$65,978.75, trading 1.9 percent lower over the past 24 hours.

Chart via TradingView.

Bitcoin price performance, June 3, 2026.

Alongside broader concerns over the Iran war and inflation, Bitwise’s Matt Hougan notes that Bitcoin has succumbed to investor reallocation toward AI and robotics-related stocks.

“With AI sucking all the oxygen out of the room, crypto is being forced to go through a painful metamorphosis: from momentum trade to contrarian bet,” he wrote in his weekly commentary. “Contrarian bets can be great investments, but their payoff pattern is usually spotty. Momentum investments are fun. They surf along waves of excitement. Contrarian bets, by comparison, are a grind, requiring patience, a long-term orientation, and a focus on fundamentals.”

Uncertainty regarding the future of the Clarity Act has also weighed on investor sentiment.

“For that reason, I don’t think large-cap crypto assets will see a sustainable rally until we put this uncertainty in the rearview mirror,” wrote Hougan. “In fact, resolving this uncertainty is more important than how it resolves.”

He added that he is observing a rotation into smaller assets with credible fundamentals like Hyperliquid, BNB, Zcash and Stellar — up 72, 17, 50 and 44 percent, respectively — month-on-month.

“Investors still believe in crypto, wrote Hougan, “but now that it’s a contrarian bet, they favor fundamentals over vibes.”

Ether (ETH) was priced at US$1,830.78, trading 5.1 percent lower over the last 24 hours.

Altcoin price update

XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.22, trading 0.2 percent lower in 24 hours.

Solana (SOL) was trading at US$73, trading 3.9 percent lower over the past 24 hours.

​Today's crypto news to know

Strategy shares dip following Bitcoin sale

Shares of corporate Bitcoin giant Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) plummeted more than 9 percent on Tuesday (June 3), compounding a sharp monthly slide after the firm disclosed its first cryptocurrency sale since 2022.

The stock closed at US$136.08, marking a 15 percent drop over the last five trading days and a 23 percent retreat for the month, leaving the company 70 percent off its 52 week high of US$457.22.

Executive Chair Michael Saylor had previously telegraphed the transaction, which involved liquidating 32 BTC to raise roughly US$2.5 million — a minuscule fraction of Strategy's US$56 billion digital asset portfolio.

However, investors penalized the stock due to dissatisfaction with the company moving away from its long-promoted "buy and hold forever" philosophy.

Treasury sanctions Iran’s largest crypto exchange

The US government announced sanctions against Nobitex, Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, accusing the platform of acting as a financial lifeline for blacklisted state institutions. The sanctions follow a high-profile media investigation exposing how the exchange operated as a central node in a parallel financial network designed to process hundreds of millions of dollars for Iran’s central bank and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent in a statement condemned the Iranian regime for co-opting digital asset technologies to evade western economic blockades and move wealth out of the country while its domestic economy faces a free fall. Bureaucrats revealed that Nobitex actively maintained its transactional infrastructure to shield and transfer state funds even during total government-imposed internet blackouts.

The Treasury has also individually sanctioned Nobitex CEO Amir Hossein Rad, as well as two powerful corporate figures from the influential Kharrazi dynasty: Seyed Mohammad Ali Aghamir Mohammad Ali and Seyed Mohammad Aghamir Mohammad Ali. They reportedly utilized rare alternative surnames to obscure their corporate identities.

In a statement released to customers, meanwhile, Nobitex claimed it had anticipated international sanctions for years due to the unique challenges of operating an Iranian business and maintained that management had implemented long-term preparations to navigate the restrictions.

Robinhood Markets completes WonderFi acquisition

US brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) has completed its acquisition of cryptocurrency company WonderFi Technologies on Monday, closing a $250 million deal over a year after the two companies first announced their plans.

On May 20, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization approved the purchase, in which Robinhood is paying $0.36 per share of WonderFi. WonderFi operates two of Canada’s longest-standing regulated crypto platforms, Bitbuy and Coinsquare, which will become part of the Robinhood brand.

The deal will allow Canadians to use Robinhood’s services, including crypto trading, for the first time. The acquisition also creates a new competitive landscape for local firms like Wealthsimple and Questrade.

Global payment providers move closer to stablecoin integration

Sources for CoinDesk said Stripe, Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will soon be introducing a new stablecoin platform, with participation from cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase also a possibility

This report coincides with an announcement from Mastercard which said it will begin settling transactions in USDC and PYUSD across Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Base, Arbitrum and XRPL. Cross River, Lead Bank, CBW Bank, ARQ and Nuvei were named as early adopters in the US and Latin America.

Together, these developments, occurring during a week in which crypto spot prices have seen a sharp decline, mark a clear signal that traditional payment rails are ready to integrate stablecoin settlement on a structural level.

MoneyGram debuts native MGUSD stablecoin

Global remittance giant Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI:US) has launched MGUSD, a native US dollar-pegged stablecoin designed to serve as the technological foundation for its international payments network.

The digital token will offer users a stable, dollar-denominated balance accessible 24/7 directly within a self-custodial wallet inside the MoneyGram mobile app to cater to everyday families sending cross-border remittances and billions of unbanked consumers globally. Bridge, a digital asset infrastructure firm recently acquired by Stripe, serves as the primary, GENIUS Act-compliant issuer responsible for the minting and burning mechanics of the stablecoin, while MoneyGram secures the underlying capital using institutional Fireblocks wallets.

Zoth secures FINTRAC MSB registration in Canada

Zoth, a blockchain‑based fintech ecosystem that bridges traditional finance and DeFi through tokenized real‑world assets and stablecoin‑denominated fixed‑income products, has secured FINTRAC MSB registration in Canada.

It will now be allowed to operate as a regulated “money services business” in Canada under FINTRAC’s anti-money laundering framework. FINTRAC MSB registration is the status that non‑bank firms need to have if they want to legally handle financial services for customers in or from Canada.

“Regulated infrastructure is what lets us move money at scale, across emerging markets and more partners, and every license we secure brings us closer to seamless, compliant settlement worldwide,” the company said.

Dubai-based Zoth is backed by institutional investors and partners like Bakkt and XDC Network.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.