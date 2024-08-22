Crypto Could See a Boost from Kamala’s Change of Heart

Kamala Harris might just be the friend cryptocurrency enthusiasts have been waiting for. Speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, one of her top campaign advisors, Brian Nelson, revealed that Harris is inclined to support policies fostering growth in the crypto industry. “She’s going to support policies that ensure that emerging technologies and that sort of industry can continue to grow,” Nelson said, according to Bloomberg.

A Shift from Current Policies

This shows an important shift from the current administration’s tougher stance, which has left many in the industry feeling sidelined. Harris’s potential approach could align her with figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump, both of whom have promised more crypto-friendly regulations if elected.

While Harris seems ready to embrace innovation, Nelson hinted that a Harris administration would still prioritize “rules of the road” to prevent the kind of collapses that have plagued the industry recently.

What Is Bitcoin’s Price Right Now?

If Harris’s crypto-friendly approach takes off, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other digital currencies could really benefit. With a more supportive regulatory environment, we might see more people and businesses jumping into the crypto world, which could push Bitcoin’s value up.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $60,962.87.

