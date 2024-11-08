Cryoport Reports Growth in Life Sciences Services

CryoPort Inc ( (CYRX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CryoPort Inc presented to its investors.

Cryoport, Inc., a global leader in supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, specializes in services for cell and gene therapies, offering advanced temperature-controlled logistics and storage solutions. The company’s third-quarter 2024 earnings report shows a 9% year-over-year increase in Life Sciences Services revenue, with notable growth in BioStorage/BioServices. Total revenue for the quarter rose slightly by 1%, reaching $56.7 million. Despite a decline in Life Sciences Products revenue, Cryoport maintained a strong performance in its services segment, supported by a record number of clinical trials and new therapy approvals.

Cryoport’s strategic focus on cost reduction and capital realignment has begun yielding positive results, evident in improved gross margins and a move towards sustainable profitability. The company reported a net income of $0.8 million for Q3 2024, a significant turnaround from a net loss in the same period last year, primarily due to gains on debt extinguishment. The company also launched its IntegriCell™ Cryopreservation Solution, expanding its offerings in cell-based therapies.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a gross margin increase to 46% for Life Sciences Services and a slight improvement in adjusted EBITDA, despite challenges in the product sales segment. Cryoport has reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $225 million to $235 million, indicating confidence in its growth trajectory despite macroeconomic challenges.

Looking ahead, Cryoport remains optimistic about its growth prospects in the life sciences and cell and gene therapy markets. The company plans to continue focusing on profitable growth and maintaining a robust balance sheet, aiming for a return to positive adjusted EBITDA by 2025, supported by its comprehensive supply chain solutions.

