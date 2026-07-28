CRWV Powers Anam's AI Avatars With Low-Latency Cloud Infrastructure

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV continues to strengthen its position in the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market, this time through a partnership with interactive avatar platform Anam. Anam, an interactive avatar platform, has selected CoreWeave Cloud to power its production AI workloads. As enterprises increasingly adopt AI-powered digital humans and conversational assistants, partnerships like this could help CoreWeave diversify its customer base and expand its long-term revenue opportunities.

Anam develops photorealistic AI avatars for face-to-face conversations. These avatars require responses within 180 milliseconds to ensure natural interactions, making low-latency inference a critical requirement. To handle these intensive workloads, Anam will deploy its AI inference applications on CoreWeave Cloud using NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs across infrastructure in the United States and Europe. CoreWeave's comprehensive AI cloud platform will deliver high-performance GPU infrastructure optimized for AI inference, consistent performance across development and production environments, global deployment capabilities, high availability, enterprise-grade uptime and low-latency AI processing for real-time applications. This enables Anam to scale its interactive avatar services while providing a seamless user experience.

Interactive AI avatars represent one of the fastest-growing applications of generative AI. Businesses are increasingly deploying virtual assistants for customer support, healthcare, education, financial services and enterprise productivity. Each interaction requires substantial computing power for language processing, speech recognition, voice generation, facial animation and real-time rendering. By powering platforms such as Anam, CoreWeave is positioning itself to benefit from the expansion of these next-generation AI applications.

Can CRWV Outpace Rivals in AI Cloud Infrastructure?

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS recently introduced a new asset-light AI cloud business model that could accelerate its growth while reducing capital intensity. The strategy enables infrastructure partners to deploy Nebius' complete AI cloud platform within their own data centers, allowing it to expand its capacity globally without incurring the full cost of building every facility itself. It also unveiled Nebius AI Cloud Aether 3.6, a wide range of enhancements focused on developer productivity, enterprise-grade security, governance and storage performance. To strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving AI cloud market, NBIS inked an agreement to acquire Eigen AI in May.

Microsoft MSFT capitalizes on the momentum of AI business and Copilot adoption, alongside the expansion of Azure cloud infrastructure. The Azure AI platform continues to benefit from demand across AI and non-AI services, with customer demand exceeding available capacity. In July, Microsoft and Nine Entertainment Co. struck Australia's first-of-its-kind AI content deal, allowing Microsoft Copilot to reference Nine's professional journalism –beyond paywalled previews –to ground AI-generated responses in verified facts, while directing users to Nine's mastheads for the full story. Strength in both AI infrastructure and applications should drive incremental revenue streams and margin expansion as adoption accelerates throughout fiscal 2026 and beyond.

CRWV’s Price Performance and Estimates

Shares of CoreWeave have declined 1.2% year to date compared with the Internet Software industry’s fall of 10.2%.



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In terms of Price/Book, CRWV’s shares are trading at 6.66X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 4.61X.



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Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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