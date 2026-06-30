Crude Prices Fall as Global Oil Supply Risks Ease

August WTI crude oil (CLQ26) on Tuesday closed down -1.25 (-1.77%), and August RBOB gasoline (RBQ26) closed down -0.0063 (-0.22%).

Crude oil and gasoline prices retreated on Tuesday, with crude settling sharply lower. Crude oil prices gave up an early advance and turned lower on Tuesday amid signs that more crude is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, boosting global oil supplies. Crude prices initially moved higher on Tuesday after Iran insisted it controls traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a move opposed by the US, Europe, and Gulf Arab nations.

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Energy supplies are picking up and weighing on crude prices as Morgan Stanley said 35 oil and gas tankers exited the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz last Thursday, the first time the level returned to the 30-to-40 range typical before the US-Iran war started in February. Crude oil prices have been under pressure over the past week as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has accelerated, adding millions of barrels to the global market. According to Bloomberg calculations, crude exports from the Persian Gulf have recovered to at least 75% of pre-war levels.

Stronger Russian crude exports are also adding to global oil supplies and undercutting prices. Data compiled by Bloomberg show the four-week average of Russian crude exports rose to 4.13 million bpd through June 28, the highest since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Russia may be boosting its crude exports as the country’s refining capacity has plunged due to damage at its refining facilities from Ukraine drone and missile attacks.

Crude oil prices are also under pressure after Iraq warned last Thursday that it might quit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) if it doesn’t get a higher output quota.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on June 17 that the Iran war’s impact on global oil demand will be much deeper than previously anticipated, saying world oil consumption will decline by -1.1 million bpd this year, a larger drop than a previous estimate of -420,000 bpd.

The outlook for higher US crude output is negative for oil prices. The Department of Energy (DOE) on June 9 raised its US 2026 crude production estimate to 13.72 million bpd from a May estimate of 13.65 million bpd.

Crude prices have support from the continued Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. According to EA Analytics, Russian crude-processing rates averaged 4.32 million bpd in the first 10 days of June, the lowest in 20 years, amid damage to Russian energy infrastructure caused by drone and missile attacks from Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, Ukrainian forces have struck three Russian fuel-producing facilities this month, following a record 17 attacks in May. As of Tuesday, around 90% of Russian regions have imposed some form of fuel rationing or reported supply issues, as refining capacity has plunged following damage to facilities.

As a bearish factor for crude, OPEC delegates said on May 14 that the cartel aims to continue a series of oil quota increases over the next few months, completing the return of halted oil production by the end of September. The group already formally agreed to restore about two-thirds of the 1.65 million bpd supply cutback it made back in 2023 and said it plans to raise output targets further and to revive the final portion in three more monthly stages. On May 3, OPEC+ said it will boost its crude output by 188,000 bpd in June after raising production by 206,000 bpd in May, although any production hike now seems unlikely given that Middle East producers are being forced to cut production due to the Middle East war. OPEC’s May crude production fell by -3.36 million bpd to a 40-year low of 16.33 million bpd.

Vortexa reported on Monday that crude oil stored on tankers that have been stationary for at least 7 days fell -9.4% w/w to 82.24 million bbl in the week ended June 26.

The consensus is that Wednesday’s weekly EIA crude inventories fell by -2.25 million bbl, and gasoline supplies fell by -861,000 bbl.

Last Wednesday’s EIA report showed that (1) US crude oil inventories as of June 19 were -6.5% below the seasonal 5-year average, (2) gasoline inventories were -5.6% below the seasonal 5-year average, and (3) distillate inventories were -10.3% below the 5-year seasonal average. US crude oil production in the week ending June 19 rose +0.1% w/w to 13.819 million bpd, mildly below the record high of 13.862 million bpd posted in the week of November 7.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US oil rigs in the week ended June 26 rose by +7 rigs to a 1-year high of 440 rigs, up from the 4.25-year low of 406 rigs posted in December 2025. However, the number of US oil rigs remains sharply below the 5.5-year high of 627 reported in December 2022.

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