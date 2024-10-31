News & Insights

Crown Point Energy Expands in Argentina with Key Acquisition

October 31, 2024 — 05:46 pm EDT

Crown Point Energy (TSE:CWV) has released an update.

Crown Point Energy has successfully acquired a 100% operating interest in the Piedra Clavada and Koluel Kaike hydrocarbon concessions in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The acquisition, valued at $12 million, is aimed at enhancing Crown Point’s production capabilities with existing infrastructure to handle increased volumes. The company funded this strategic purchase through cash resources, operating cash flows, and recent debt financing.

