Crown Place VCT to Launch £50 Million Share Offer

October 29, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Crown Place VCT (GB:CRWN) has released an update.

Crown Place VCT and its associated companies are planning to launch a prospectus top-up offer for new ordinary shares in the 2024/2025 tax year, aiming to raise up to £50 million, with an additional over-allotment of up to £30 million. The prospectus detailing the offer is expected to be available by November 2024, with applications opening in January 2025. This initiative presents an opportunity for investors to partake in a potentially profitable venture as the companies look to expand their capital base.

