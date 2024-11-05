News & Insights

Stocks

CrowdWorks Reports Strong Financial Growth and Optimistic Outlook

November 05, 2024 — 02:25 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CrowdWorks, Inc. (JP:3900) has released an update.

CrowdWorks, Inc. reported a robust financial performance for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with a 29.5% increase in net sales, reaching 17,113 million yen. Despite a decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 16.9%, the company maintained a healthy return on equity of 14.4%. Looking ahead, CrowdWorks anticipates a 30% growth in net sales for the next fiscal year, signaling positive momentum for investors.

For further insights into JP:3900 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.