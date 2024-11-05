CrowdWorks Reports Strong Financial Growth and Optimistic Outlook

CrowdWorks, Inc. (JP:3900) has released an update.

CrowdWorks, Inc. reported a robust financial performance for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with a 29.5% increase in net sales, reaching 17,113 million yen. Despite a decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 16.9%, the company maintained a healthy return on equity of 14.4%. Looking ahead, CrowdWorks anticipates a 30% growth in net sales for the next fiscal year, signaling positive momentum for investors.

