CrowdStrike vs. Snowflake: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

CrowdStrike continues to dominate the cloud-native cybersecurity market through its rapidly expanding Falcon platform and strategic partnerships.

Snowflake is positioning itself as a central hub for enterprise intelligence through its AI Data Cloud and consumption-based business model.

Which high-growth software leader is the more compelling investment for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than CrowdStrike ›

In an era where data is the new oil and security is the vault, choosing between CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) represents a classic debate for growth investors. Both companies sit at the center of modern digital transformation, yet they serve very different roles in the enterprise software ecosystem. This comparison explores which stock is a better buy today.

CrowdStrike focuses on stopping breaches through its AI-driven Falcon platform, securing the devices where work happens. Snowflake offers a platform that breaks down data silos, enabling companies to manage and analyze data for artificial intelligence applications. These two are often compared because they both represent high-growth, cloud-native leaders competing for the same IT budget dollars.

The case for CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike provides cloud-native cybersecurity through its Falcon platform, which protects endpoints, identity, and data for over 88,000 organizations. The company has built a dominant reputation among tech stocks by replacing legacy antivirus software with its integrated, AI-powered security architecture. Strategic technology alliances remain central to growth, including recent partnerships with Schwarz Digits and Grant Thornton Advisors.

In FY 2026, revenue reached nearly $4.8 billion, representing a growth rate of approximately 21.7% compared to the prior year. The company reported a net loss of roughly $162.5 million for the year. This resulted in a net margin of approximately -3.4%, up from the -0.5% reported in the previous fiscal year.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.2x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, with lower numbers indicating less reliance on borrowed money. The current ratio stands at approximately 1.8x, which measures a company's ability to cover its short-term debts with its short-term assets. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached nearly $1.3 billion. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 68.0% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Snowflake

Snowflake provides the AI Data Cloud, a platform for data engineering, analytics, and AI applications. As of January 2026, the company served over 13,000 total customers across diverse industries, including healthcare and financial services. Its strategy relies on the Snowflake Partner Network and dependencies on major cloud infrastructure providers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

In FY 2026, revenue reached close to $4.7 billion, an increase of roughly 29.2% over the previous year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of approximately $1.3 billion for the period. This performance resulted in a net margin of nearly -28.4%, an improvement from the -35.5% net margin seen in FY 2025.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio reached approximately 1.4x. A ratio of 1.4x indicates that the company uses more debt than equity to fund operations. The current ratio of roughly 1.3x suggests the company maintains enough liquid assets to meet its immediate financial obligations. Free cash flow for the year reached approximately $1.1 billion. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 130.9% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

Risk profile comparison

CrowdStrike faces ongoing risks following the July 19 incident, which continues to impact its reputation, customer renewals, and business operations. The company is currently managing multiple securities class action lawsuits and derivative litigation stemming from that event. Furthermore, intense competition from legacy antivirus and newer cloud vendors requires constant innovation in artificial intelligence to maintain market share.

Snowflake faces significant exposure to security breaches, including incidents involving customer account access under the shared responsibility model. The company also faces heavy competition from its own infrastructure hosts, such as Amazon and Microsoft, which offer competing data solutions. Additionally, its consumption-based revenue model creates fluctuations in financial results based on how much data customers actually use each month.

Valuation comparison

Snowflake currently trades at a lower P/S ratio than CrowdStrike, though both maintain high forward P/E multiples.

Metric CrowdStrike Snowflake Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 165.5x 138.5x 338.0x P/S ratio 43.1x 19.8x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both of these companies are benefiting from the growth of artificial intelligence, but in different ways. There are many opportunities to jump on the AI bandwagon, but between these two compelling choices, which is the better investment?

CrowdStrike’s cybersecurity subscription model produces consistent recurring revenue. Its customer base includes over 88,000 organizations, and its AI-enhanced security services are continually evolving, so there’s little incentive for these customers to go elsewhere. It has been growing steadily, reporting strong cash flow, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profitability, and rewarding shareholders.

By comparison, Snowflake’s focus is on storage and analysis of the enormous amounts of information its clients can generate. This makes it a natural foundation for many AI applications. Rather than using CrowdStrike’s subscription model, Snowflake’s customers pay based on usage. The advantage of this model is that, as AI workloads increase, so can the company’s revenue. The company is currently unprofitable, however, and results are more dependent on fluctuations in customer usage.

Both stocks trade at premium valuations, so this isn’t a relevant basis for comparison. So, if I had to choose one of these companies for my portfolio, I would lean toward CrowdStrike. Its recurring revenue model and steady profitability make it a better AI play for 2026.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, CrowdStrike, Microsoft, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.