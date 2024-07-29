CrowdStrike Stock Forecast: Temporary Tech Outage Sets Up a Turnaround

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

By now, you’ve probably heard about the massive technology outage that CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) recently caused. Computers went down in airline terminals, schools and hospitals. This is unfortunate, but it doesn’t mean that your CrowdStrike forecast should be ultra-pessimistic. Indeed, certain technical signs suggest that a CrowdStrike stock turnaround is probably imminent.

Just recently, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz reportedly stated that nearly 97% of the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows devices affected by the CrowdStrike tech outage were back on. So, perhaps the worst is over and the stock sellers are losing momentum. Let’s see if the technical indicators support this thesis.

CrowdStrike Stock: Curling for a Comeback?

As you might expect, CrowdStrike stock really got slammed due to the tech outage news. Stunningly, the stock slumped from $400 to $250, but that’s where the buyers seemed to hold their ground.

Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider

As you can see, CRWD stock sliced down through the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages (shown in blue, purple and black, respectively) like a knife through hot butter. Furthermore, the 20-day moving average crossed downward through the 50-day moving average.

Those are red flags, but they’re not the end of the world for CrowdStrike stock, which looks like it might be curling back up. If the stock can get back above the 200-day moving average, that would be highly constructive and it might even squeeze out some of the short sellers.

CrowdStrike Stock Is Deeply Oversold

People often talk about buying when there’s blood on the streets. CrowdStrike bled profusely during the past couple of weeks, but this seems to present a terrific buying opportunity.

Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider

The 14-day Relative Strength Index or RSI is around 20 for CrowdStrike stock. An RSI reading below 30 generally indicates oversold conditions, and an RSI of 20 is fairly uncommon for large-cap stocks like CRWD.

Generally, it takes a catastrophic event — such as a widespread tech outage — for a stock’s RSI to get this low. So now, you just have to ask yourself whether the fallout from the CrowdStrike tech outage will persist for much longer.

For contrarian investors, the key phrase here is, “This, too, shall pass.” There’s a blood-in-the-streets opportunity here, and deeply oversold conditions only persist for so long.

CrowdStrike Forecast: $300 Should Be Easy-Peasy

The negative catalyst for the CRWD stock rout is easily identifiable and undoubtedly temporary. Even if you’re nervous, just remember that deeply oversold conditions and blood-in-the-streets opportunities generally don’t last forever.

Thus, the CrowdStrike forecast calls for CrowdStrike stock to easily return to $300 in the coming months. Eventually $450 should be in the cards, at which point it may be wise to start looking at resistance levels to start taking profits.

