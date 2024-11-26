Crowdstrike says Q4 net new ARR seasonality models well above historical levels

Says maintaining estimated impact of approximately $30M to both net new annual recurring revenue, or ARR, and subscription revenue in Q4 from customer commitment packages. Says aforementioned headwinds are additive to expected quantified impact. Says the vast majority of analysts are modeling Q3 to Q4 net new ARR seasonality well above historical levels. Says requests that analysts keep historical sequential seasonality in mind when updating models. Says the modeling of recurring revenue and subscription revenue should be decoupled in the short term given the customer commitment packages. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRWD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.