News & Insights

Stocks
CRWD

Crowdstrike price target raised to $380 from $315 at BMO Capital

November 27, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Crowdstrike (CRWD) to $380 from $315 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Crowdstrike’s results were “reasonable,” though net new annual recurring revenue upside and implied January quarter ARR likely fell slightly short of consensus expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The ongoing headwinds from more customer commitment packages will likely move consensus ARR estimates lower for the next few quarters, but management continues to execute well, and the strength of Crowdstrike’s portfolio and customer packages should enable the company to realize ongoing security spend consolidation over time, BMO says.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRWD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.