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CRWD

CrowdStrike Holdings Takes Over #72 Spot From Netflix

May 22, 2026 — 12:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) has taken over the #72 spot from Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc versus Netflix Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CRWD plotted in blue; NFLX plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CRWD vs. NFLX:

CRWD,NFLX Relative Performance Chart

CRWD is currently trading up about 2.9%, while NFLX is down about 0.5% midday Friday.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

CRWD
NFLX

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