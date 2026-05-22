CrowdStrike Holdings Takes Over #72 Spot From Netflix

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) has taken over the #72 spot from Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), according to ETF Channel
. Below is a chart of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc versus Netflix Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CRWD plotted in blue; NFLX plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CRWD vs. NFLX:
CRWD is currently trading up about 2.9%, while NFLX is down about 0.5% midday Friday.
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