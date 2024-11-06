Crowdstrike to acquire Adaptive Shield, terms undisclosed

CrowdStrike (CRWD) announced it has agreed to acquire Adaptive Shield. The purchase price is contemplated to be paid predominantly in cash and includes a portion to be delivered in the form of stock subject to vesting conditions. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike’s fiscal fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

