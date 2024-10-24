Cross Country Healthcare Joins UBS Global Conference 2024

Cross Country Healthcare ( (CCRN) ) has issued an announcement.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., a leading workforce solutions firm, announced its participation in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference from November 11-14, 2024. Scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings, the company aims to discuss its innovative strategies and commitment to diversity and inclusion, which align with its goal of achieving high-quality outcomes for clients and stakeholders.

For an in-depth examination of CCRN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.