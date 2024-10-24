News & Insights

Cross Country Healthcare Joins UBS Global Conference 2024

October 24, 2024 — 04:52 pm EDT

Cross Country Healthcare ( (CCRN) ) has issued an announcement.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., a leading workforce solutions firm, announced its participation in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference from November 11-14, 2024. Scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings, the company aims to discuss its innovative strategies and commitment to diversity and inclusion, which align with its goal of achieving high-quality outcomes for clients and stakeholders.

