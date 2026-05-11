Cronos Group Inc Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Cronos Group Inc (CRON) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $13.75 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $6.12 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.1% to $45.21 million from $32.26 million last year.

Cronos Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.75 Mln. vs. $6.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $45.21 Mln vs. $32.26 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.