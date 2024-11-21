Cromwell Property Group’s Major Shareholder Shift

Cromwell Property Group (AU:CMW) has released an update.

Cromwell Property Group has announced that the Relevant Sixth Street Entities have ceased to be substantial holders, following an internal reorganization that affected over 803 million ordinary stapled securities. This change signifies a substantial shift in the voting interests and control within the company, which may interest investors tracking the company’s market dynamics.

