Cromwell Property Group Secures Key Resolutions at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Cromwell Property Group (AU:CMW) has released an update.

Cromwell Property Group, a prominent real estate investor and fund manager, successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting with the re-election of directors and the approval of key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and performance rights grant for the CEO. The group manages $11 billion in assets across Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, reflecting its substantial market presence.

