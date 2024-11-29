Cromwell Property Group Secures Key Resolutions at AGM

Cromwell Property Group (AU:CMW) has released an update.
Cromwell Property Group, a prominent real estate investor and fund manager, successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting with the re-election of directors and the approval of key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and performance rights grant for the CEO. The group manages $11 billion in assets across Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, reflecting its substantial market presence.
